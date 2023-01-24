‘I Lie’: Loretta Lynn’s Top Ten Farewell Of 1982

Loretta Lynn 'I Lie' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

When Loretta Lynn entered Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart for January 23, 1982 with “I Lie,” it was the 67th appearance there by one of the genre’s true greats. It was already the better part of 22 years since she had first charted, with 1960’s “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.” Her first Top 10 single, “Success,” followed in 1962.

“I Lie” was written by Tom Damphier who, a few months later, would have the distinction of co-writing (with Rick Carnes) the first country No.1 by Reba McEntire, “Can’t Even Get The Blues.” His other credits include Kenny Chesney’s Top 10 hit of 2000, “What I Need To Do,” co-written with Bill Luthier.

Damphier was also indirectly praised by Bob Dylan, no less. He wrote in the liner notes for his 1986 Biograph collection of his admiration for the composer’s “I’ve Been Had By Love Before,” as recorded by Californian country singer Judy Rodman. Her version of the song reached No.40 on that genre chart the year before.

“I Lie,” produced by Owen Bradley and the title track from Lynn’s album of the same name, would rise to No.9, becoming her 51st Top 10 country hit. But what Loretta couldn’t have known is that it would be her last. Her next single, “Making Love From Memory,” reached No.19, but she would only once more make the Top 20 of the country countdown, with 1985’s “Heart Don’t Do This To Me.”

None of which, of course, begins to undermine Lynn’s indelible and ongoing presence as one of country’s all-time favorite artists. She went on to such distinguished projects as the 1993 album collaboration with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette, Honky Tonk Angels; the Grammy-winning 2004 album produced by her great admirer Jack White, Van Lear Rose; and her 50th solo studio LP Still Woman Enough, released in March 2021. She died, to a huge wave of affection and admiration from the entire country community, in October 2022.

