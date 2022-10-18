ADVERTISEMENT
‘Club Classics Vol. 1’: Soul II Soul’s Debut Album Changed The Game

The London collective’s landmark 1989 release brought them international acclaim. It still sounds classic.

Soul II Soul Club Classics Vol. One album cover
Cover: Courtesy of Virgin Records

The year 1989 was a momentous one for London’s Soul II Soul, who took the world by storm with their unique and distinctive mash-up of Caribbean-tinged soul, funk, reggae, hip-hop, house, and jazz flavors. A collective of singers, instrumentalists, rappers, and DJs led by the MC and producer Jazzie B (AKA “The Funki Dredd”), the group were hugely successful in their home country and even made a huge impact in America, where they topped Billboard’s R&B singles charts twice within the space of three months: first with the infectious “Keep On Movin’” and then with its equally appealing follow-up, the UK No. 1 “Back To Life (However Do You Want Me),” both showcasing the exquisitely soulful vocals of Caron Wheeler.

Soul II Soul - Keep On Movin' (Official Video)

Those two chart-topping singles were plucked from the group’s debut album, Club Classics Vol. 1, a landmark release that altered the landscape of R&B at a time when the brash, hip-hop-influenced swingbeat sound had been America’s dominant sound. After Soul II Soul’s arrival, many R&B records aped the distinctive drum loop and string arrangements that had defined the group’s two biggest singles; and Jazzie B and his partner in crime, the band’s keyboardist Simon Law, were also in demand as producers and remixers, working on tracks for a variety of artists, ranging from US house music queen Kym Mazelle to R&B star Jody Watley, and even the reggae group Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.

Listen to Soul II Soul's Club Classics Vol. 1 now.

Offering an assortment of different musical styles, Club Classics Vol. 1 reflected the musical eclecticism of British club culture and stayed true to the band’s motto: “A happy face, a thumpin’ bass, for a lovin’ race!” Its tracks ranged from minimalist electro-funk (“Fairplay,” featuring vocalist Rose Windross) to bubbling house music (“Holdin’ On”), sampladelic hip-hop (“Feelin’ Free”), and jazz-infused dance cuts (“African Dance”). Though it covered a lot of different musical bases – and sometimes sounded like it featured several different bands – the LP was given a sense of cohesion by Jazzie B’s groove-conscious production that gave each track an addictive dance pulse.

Soul II Soul - Back To Life (However Do You Want Me) (Official Music Video)

On its release in April 1989, Club Classics Vol. 1 (which was retitled Keep On Movin’ for the US market) rocketed to the summit of the UK albums chart during an incredible 60-week stay in the hit parade. It also topped the US R&B charts and rose to No. 14 in the Billboard 200. In 1990, two tracks from the album brought the group a couple of Grammy awards: “Back To Life” won Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal, while “African Dance” grabbed the Best R&B Instrumental Performance. Quite an achievement for a debut album that more than lived up to its title.

