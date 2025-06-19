ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025
Jaws 2025
Jaws 2025 2025
What Is A Test Pressing?

They might not look like much, but they’ve got quite a history for music collectors.

Published on

Photo: ilbusca / Getty Images

Looking for something simple to give your record collection an edge? If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a vinyl test pressing, you’ve got something really exciting to add to your shelf. They might not look like much, but they’ve got quite a history for music collectors. In this article, we explain what test pressings are and how they came to be.

What is a Test Pressing?

If you see a test pressing, you’ll no doubt notice that it’s pretty simple. A black vinyl record in a (usually) plain white sleeve. But records with plain white labels and generic sleeves don’t just get pressed for fun. The test pressing is first and foremost a functional test of vinyl quality. Only a handful are made at a time – a way for musicians, producers and labels to make sure that the master copy used to make thousands of LPs is in good condition. Once everyone signs off on these test pressings, it’s time to manufacture the real thing – no scratches or pops here!

Are There Other Uses for Them?

Sometimes, more than a handful of test pressings will be made for a very special reason: to check a record with the public. DJs love to get their hands on these white-labeled treasures, which sometimes have remixes or dance tracks whose popularity with listeners will be tested straight from the grooves to the needle. These discs are hot properties at record fairs – maximum surprise for listeners everywhere.

But How Do They Sound?

If you’re the kind of record geek who listens to everything you buy, you shouldn’t have a hard time spinning a test pressing. You don’t need anything special to play one, and since an approved test pressing is the blueprint for what every other copy sounds like, you shouldn’t hear too much of a difference. You will, however, be holding on to a very cool collector’s item – one that your favorite artist (or a very hardworking label representative) may have had their hands on!

OK, So How Do I Get One?

That’s probably the toughest part. Most test pressings – the ones not meant to groove to at the club – are manufactured in very small quantities. We’re talking numbers you can typically count on one or two hands. And since you’re certainly not the only music fan in search of something special for your collection, the competition to get one can be quite stiff. But don’t let that discourage you – nothing matches the thrill of finding that perfect record you’ve been looking to add to your collection. Great things really do come in plain packages, after all.

Buy test pressings at the uDiscover store now.

