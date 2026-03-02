SIGN UP

Olivia Dean, Sam Fender, and Lola Young Win At The 2026 BRIT Awards

Held in Manchester for the first time, the annual ceremony honored Dean, Fender, Young, Jacob Alon, Dave, and more.

Olivia Dean The Art Of Loving
Courtesy of Universal Music

Olivia Dean, Sam Fender, and Lola Young took home awards at the 2026 BRIT Awards, which took place in Manchester for the first time.

Dean took home four awards: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of The Year for The Art of Loving, Pop Act, Song of The Year with Mastercard (for “Rein Me In” with Fender). Dean performed her chart-topping hit “Man I Need” during the ceremony. With The Art of Loving and “Man I Need,” Dean became the first solo British female to simultaneously claim the No.1 album and No. 1 single spots on the UK Official Charts since Adele in 2021. Her successful night at the BRIT Awards swiftly follows her win of the coveted Best New Artist category at the Grammy Awards.

In addition to the Song of the Year win, Fender was awarded the trophy for Alternative/Rock Act. Fender has won five BRIT Awards across his career and recently took home the 2025 Mercury Prize for People Watching.

Other winners include Lola Young, who was named Breakthrough Artist and was nominated for Artist of The Year, Song of The Year for “Messy,” Pop Act and Alt/Rock Act. Last month, Young won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Messy.”

The Critics’ Choice award went to Scottish singer-songwriter Jacob Alon, who released their critically acclaimed debut album In Limerence last year, landing a Mercury Prize nomination.

Dave took home the award for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. PinkPantheress was named the BRIT Awards’ 2026 Producer of the Year, making her the youngest artist and first woman to receive the honor. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT” won International Song of the Year, and Rosalía won International Artist of the Year. Wolf Alice won Group of the Year, while the American rock band Geese won International Group of the Year. Sault won R&B Act while Fred again. won Dance Act alongside Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax.

