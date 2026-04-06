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49 Winchester Share New Song, ‘Slowly’

The slow-burning track is the latest offering from the Virginia-based country-rock band’s upcoming album ‘Change of Plans,’ produced by Dave Cobb.

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Winchester Change Of Plans album cover
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The alt-country band 49 Winchester has shared a new single. “Slowly” is the latest preview from the group’s forthcoming album Change of Plans, out May 15 via Lucille Records / MCA.

“Slowly” is a reflective, slow-burning track that showcases the acclaimed band’s signature blend of Southern rock grit and country soul. Written by vocalist Isaac Gibson, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris Tompkins, the track explores themes of personal growth and evolution: “I’m slowly shakin’ off the thoughts that trail me like a hound/Yes, I’m slowly inching toward the day,” sings Gibson. “My soul is glory bound/Yeah, I’m slowly but surely coming around.”

49 Winchester - Slowly (Official Performance Video)

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Change of Plans was executive produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) at his studio in Savannah, GA. The album introduces a new era for the Virginia-based six-piece group, which features Gibson, Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums). The band previously released a single titled “Pardon Me,” which finds Gibson experiencing a revelation: “And all along the thing I needed/Was a peaceful seat at your right hand.”

49 Winchester will be spending much of the year on the road. In addition to a headline tour that will bring them to all corners of the United States, the band will be supporting Eric Church and Tim McGraw throughout 2026.

Last year, 49 Winchester released an emotional cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” which marked their debut release under Lucille Records/MCA. MCA is collaborating with New West Records for the band’s upcoming release, with all subsequent releases set to be issued exclusively under the MCA banner.

In 2024, 49 Winchester released their fifth studio album, Leavin’ This Holler. The album included an official version of a live staple, “Fast Asleep,” featuring strings by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

Listen to 49 Winchester’s “Slowly” here.

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