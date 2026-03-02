50 Cent’s ‘21 Questions’ Enters Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

50 Cent has just reached a new career milestone. The rapper’s “21 Questions” single has officially joined Spotify’s Billions Club, which celebrates songs that have reached more than one billion views on the streaming platform. This marks his fifth song to achieve this feat.

“21 Questions” featuring Nate Dogg, one of 50 Cent’s few R&B-inspired tunes that interpolates Barry White’s 1978 song “It’s Only Love Doing Its Thing,” was originally released in 2003 as the second single from his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The song peaked at No. 1 the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the second consecutive chart-topping single for 50 Cent, following his debut single “In da Club”, and was also the first No. 1 tune for Nate Dogg. It also topped Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. “21 Questions” spent four consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 and 23 overall weeks on the chart. It was also a big success internationally, hitting the top ten in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, as well as the top five in Canada and Australia.

“21 Questions” joins 50 Cent’s other singles in the Spotify Billions Club, including “In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.” from 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’, “Candy Shop” from 2005’s The Massacre, and his guest feature on The Game’s “Hate It Or Love It” from 2005’s The Documentary.

Outside of building his rap legacy, 50 Cent is also continuing to expand his multimedia empire. It was recently announced that British broadcaster Sky and U.S. TV network Starz finalized a first-look deal for 50 Cent’s boxing drama Fightland. He has a long business relationship with Starz, collaborating on several seasons of Power (which he executive-produced and starred in) and its many spin-offs.

Last month, 50 Cent announced that he began work on the new cinematic adaptation of Street Fighter. He shared an Instagram post of the video game series’ logo and wrote: “I haven’t been posting because I’m working on my new movie Street Fighter. I’m working what you doing?”

