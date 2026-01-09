SIGN UP

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson Among 2026 Actor Awards Nominees

Both pop stars were nominated last year as well.

Published on

Wicked For Good Soundtrack
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Two of the biggest women in pop, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, have both been announced as nominees at the 32nd annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-Aftra, formerly known as the SAG Awards. Grande is nominated for Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, while Gomez is nominated for Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building.

This is Grande’s second time being nominated for Female Actor in a Supporting Role, following a nod for last year’s first Wicked film. Grande is the only acting nominee from the Wicked series at the upcoming awards, as Cynthia Erivo did not make the shortlist of leading actors this time around. “I adore being part of this community and this acknowledgement means more than words can say,” Ariana wrote in an Instagram story the day nominations were announced. “I share this and every good thing that ever happens with my Wicked family.”

Gomez and the cast of Only Murders in the Building have been nominated five consecutive times for Ensemble in a Comedy Series, taking home the award for the first time last year. In 2025, Selena was additionally nominated for Cast in a Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez.

Other musical nominees include Kate Hudson for Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in Song Sung Blue, as well as Ethan Hawke for Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the famed lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon.

The Actor Awards’ fifteen awards in TV and film are voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s membership of 160,000+ performers, which makes it the largest voting body on the awards circuit. The 32nd annual ceremony is set to be held on March 1st, 2026.

Buy the Wicked: For Good soundtrack here.

