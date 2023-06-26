Aldn Returns With New Genre-Agnostic Banger ‘Sub 32’

ALDN - Photo: Dillon Edlin

ALDN has released the explosive “sub 32,” a feat in production style and genre melding. “sub 32” modernizes the sounds once popularized in the 2010s by bands like Passion Pit, Crystal Castles, and more, reinvigorating the massive synth-pop epics of a previous generation. Check it out below.

Alongside releasing the song, ALDN also shared that he will be releasing an EP titled the end, that will feature “sub 32” as well as previously released tracks. Those songs include the glitchy-rock earworm “headstrong gunner” as well as the indie collab smash “pressure” featuring bedroom-pop darling Chloe Moriondo.

Last time we checked in with ALDN was in March, when he shared “headstrong gunner.” The song clocks in just under two minutes with ALDN exploring love triangles in the modern age, all on a co-produced track (with Gabe Greenland) that mixes alternative and punk motifs with electronic production–a sound quickly becoming ALDN’s signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since releasing his last EP, post spring self-destruction, ALDN has been making a name for himself in the alternative scene having born out of the hyperpop bubble where he was instrumental in producing many tracks for artists including the likes of Glaive, renforshort, midwxst, and more.

Earlier this year, he was named Pigeons & Planes “2023’s Artist to Watch” and has been galvanizing a community in New York of like minded creatives, having thrown the “worst party nyc” event where ALDN hosted and DJ’ed the event.

Back in July, ALDN released “sydney,” a nod back to his hyperpop production roots. Written and produced by the artist, the track is a surefire summer hit showcasing the 21 year old’s pension for insatiable hooks and production. The track arrived accompanied by a lo-fi video.

Having moved to New York, NY earlier in the summer of 2022, ALDN began taking advantage of the scene and popping up in various spaces to perform.

Buy or stream “sub 32.”