Allman Betts Family Revival Tour To Celebrate Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts

The Allman Betts Family Revival tour has announced an extensive US itinerary for November and December. Previously known as the the Allman Family Revival, it has been officially rebranded with the new name, presented by Gibson, to reflect the tour’s recognition of both Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts from the original Allman Brothers Band.

The event began as a one-off concert in 2017 at the Fillmore in San Francisco, as a celebration of Allman’s life, on what would have been his 70th birthday. It’s now in its seventh year and has expanded into a full, guest-packed tour, opening on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.

Gregg’s son Devon Allman and Dickey’s, Duane Betts, have hand-picked an impressive line-up of guests who will perform two sets, one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and the other by Dickey Betts. These will be accompanied by deep cuts from the Allman Brothers Band catalog.

The performing bill includes Luther and Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Anders Osborne, Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Orbi Orbison, Ally Venable, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and the Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld, who also worked with Jeff Beck, on bass. Other guest artists will join the tour in select cities, including Sierra Hull and G. Love, with more to be added. Tickets and up to date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

The Brotherhood of Light will again supply the “otherworldly visuals” that were part of the Allman Brothers Band’s shows during their heyday. The full show will extend across three hours each night, culminating in a show in Austin, Texas on December 17.

The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour dates in full:

November 25 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO

November 26 @ Brown County Music Center | Nashville, IN

November 27 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL

November 29 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

November 30 @ Santander Performing Arts Center | Reading, PA

December 1 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

December 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

December 3 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

December 5 @ Capitol One Hall | Tysons, VA

December 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

December 8 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

December 10 @ Sunrise Theatre | Fort Pierce, FL

December 12 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

December 13 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX