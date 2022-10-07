Live Review: Salt-N-Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe, And Ginuwine In Los Angeles

Bell Biv DeVoe perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards - Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Salt-N-Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Ginuwine performed live on October 1st in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Concertgoers brushed off their stonewash jeans, knocker earrings, and varsity jackets for a night of iconic 90s hip-hop and R&B anthems.

Ginuwine kicked off the night with a performance that included “So Anxious,” “In Those Jeans,” and “Pony,” the song that signaled the mainstream arrival of super producer Timbaland. Next on the lineup was Bell Biv DeVoe, AKA BBD, the three-man group formed out of New Edition consisting of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe. BBD performed an electric set of their anthems, including “Poison,” “Do Me!,” and performed New Edition hits “Candy Girl,” “Cool Me Now,” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” The trio didn’t miss a step, as fans joyfully tried to keep up. (The group also reunited with UMe President & CEO Bruce Resnikoff, who has worked with the band since their Gold-selling debut album, Poison, at MCA Records.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening concluded with the pioneering female hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa, who set the stage on fire with performances of their biggest hits, “Push It,” “Whatta Man,” “I Like It Like That,” and “Shake Your Thang.” Salt-N-Pepa were, of course, pivotal in paving the way for many female hip-hop artists. They were the first female rap group to achieve gold and platinum status in the United States. More recently, they were the subjects of a 2021 Lifetime biopic that charted their rise. This night, they proved why they are still so revered.

Catch Bell Biv DeVoe on the R&B Music Experience Tour this fall, with stops in Oklahoma City, Nashville, Birmingham, and more.

Listen to the best of Salt-N-Pepa on Apple Music and Spotify.