Blossom Dearie’s ‘Give Him The Ooh-La-La’ Gets Vinyl Treatment

Give Him the Ooh-La La, originally released in 1958 on Verve Records, captures pianist and vocalist Blossom Dearie’s signature blend of cool understatement, crisp diction, and harmonic finesse. The album will be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl on January 9, 2026, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

Produced by Norman Granz, the session features Dearie on piano and vocals, leading a pared-down quartet with guitarist Herb Ellis, bassist Ray Brown, and drummer Jo Jones. The program includes songs by Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, and Noël Coward, along with two Dearie co-writes — “Try Your Wings” and “Bang Goes the Drum (And You’re in Love)” — which showcase her wit and compositional touch.

From the sly charm of the title track to the graceful melancholy of “Plus je t’embrasse,” Dearie’s performances balance elegance with rhythmic ease. The intimate arrangements leave space for subtle interplay between her voice and piano, supported by a rhythm section steeped in the language of swing and bop.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released October 10, 2025.

