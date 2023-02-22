Brett Young Wins ‘HEARTS’ And Minds With Charity Donations In Hawaii

Brett Young - Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Country star Brett Young’s recent sold-out tour of Hawaii raised several thousand dollars over four concerts for HEARTS: Hawai’i Education of the Arts.

Young, the country chart-topping favorite of “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Here Tonight,” and many others, performed on several of the Hawaiian islands in a gesture of support to the support and recognition he has received there. A portion of each ticket sale went to the charity.

“My wife and I have always been in love with the islands,” says the artist, “so when we heard that local artists have been covering my songs and that we had a fan base over here, we thought it sounded like the perfect excuse to come spend time and give back to some of our favorite places. I’m hoping to make this a regular thing. It was very special – for me, and my family.”

Young donated a dollar from every ticket sold for the four shows to HEARTS, which provides an affordable, high-quality, year-round music, dance, and theatre arts program that enhances character in young people. Its motto is “Every Child Deserves an Arts Education.” The organization also performs in elder care facilities, hospitals and churches. More information about its mission and its spring 2023 program can be seen at the HEARTS website.

Young also recently took part in the ACE Shootout to benefit Children’s Miracle Network and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. His concert schedule resumes on March 30 in Columbus, OH; he has dates all through April and into May, with special guests Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke. The published itinerary for the three-artist tour ends at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on May 20.

Young’s single “You Didn’t” is continuing its remarkable run on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, where it currently sits at No.13 in its 65th week on the survey, a run dating back to late 2021.

