Oliva Dean and Lola Young Lead BRIT 2026 Nominations

Olivia Dean and Lola Young lead the nominations at the 2026 BRIT Awards. Each received five nods.

“Five BRIT nominations, how is this even possible?” said Young. “I’ve had this dream a thousand times, so I’m slightly convinced that my alarm clock is about to wake me up. Seriously, this means so much to me, I am so grateful for this moment and to be nominated alongside the incredible other nominees.” Young is nominated for Breakthrough Artist, Best Alternative/Rock Act, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year With Mastercard (“Messy”)

On her nominations, Dean said: “It feels crazy to have five BRIT Award nominations, it’s very surreal and I’m still processing it. I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was younger, and having gone to BRIT School and now having this full circle moment 10 years later, attending the awards is going to feel very emotional.” Dean has recently held the top spot on the U.K. albums chart with The Art Of Loving. She is also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, and also at the Grammys, where she is up for Best New Artist. At the BRITs, she’s up for Best Pop Act and has noms for Song Of The Year With Mastercard: “Man I Need” and “Rein Me In” with Sam Fender.

Fender received four nominations for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album Of The Year (People Watching), Song of the Year With Mastercard (“Rein Me In” with Dean), and Alternative/Rock Act.

Young, Dean, and Fender are all in the running for Artist Of The Year, along with Dave, Fred Again.., Jade, Lily Allen, Little Simz, PinkPantheress, and Self Esteem. Many of those same artists are nominated for the Mastercard Album Of The Year: Dave (The Boy Who Played The Harp), Allen (West End Girl), Dean (The Art Of Loving), Fender (People Watching), and Wolf Alice (The Clearing).

This year’s BRIT Awards will take place at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, February 28, 2026. This will be the first ceremony outside London for the first time in the Awards’ 48-year history. Jack Whitehall will return for his sixth time as host. The BRITs revealed that 69.2% of nominations feature women or non-binary artists as solo acts or mixed-gender groups – the highest proportion ever across the 16 categories.

Pulp received their first nod at the ceremony in 30 years (Group Of The Year) following the chart-topping success of last year’s More. In the International Group of the Year, Geese and Turnstile received their first BRIT nominations alongside previous nominees Haim and Tame Impala

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” is up for International Song Of The Year, as are tracks from Alex Warren, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Rosé & Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, and more.

Swift is also nominated in the International Artist category alongside Roan, Lady Gaga, Carpenter, CMAT, and Tyler, The Creator, along with nods for debut noms for Bad Bunny, Doechii, Rosalía, and Sombr.

