The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Carly Rae Jepsen Releases ‘E•MO•TION’ 10th Anniversary Mini-Doc

‘EMOT10N’ chronicles the pop star’s return to the Troubadour in Los Angeles a decade later for an intimate, celebratory show.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Carly Rae Jepsen marked the 10th anniversary of her pop masterpiece E•MO•TION in August by returning to the Troubadour, the same West Hollywood nightclub where she celebrated the album’s release a decade ago. In EMOT10N, the new mini-doc from The Sunflower Pictures, she commemorates that full-circle moment by giving viewers the backstory on the album and her history with the venue, as well as turning the spotlight on the fans who had their worlds changed by Jepsen’s music.

Released on the heels of a major breakthrough with the No. 1 single “Call Me Maybe” and follow-up hit “Good Time,” E•MO•TION represented a transformation for Jepsen. Rather than rush a new album to market, she took her time developing a vision for her next project, one brought to life by a range of mainstream and underground collaborators. “I was reaching for something I hadn’t quite landed on, something that I wanted to find about what specifically I had to offer to pop music,” she recalls in the short. “I was pretty sure I had made it just for me.”

EMOT10N - 10th Anniversary Mini-Doc

Click to load video

As it turned out, countless people would come to feel just as strongly about the work. The resulting album presented a sparkling modern update on the sounds of 1980s pop, full of romantic yearning and earnest charm. It earned Jepsen widespread critical acclaim and the fierce adoration of a growing fan base, which became evident to her when fans at the album release show were loudly singing along to every word.

Her army of enthusiasts scrambled to gain entry to the 10th anniversary show, which was by design an intimate affair. The Troubadour’s capacity is only 500, which meant that, according to the new mini-doc, a whopping 110,000 people were left in the queue when the gig sold out. Those who got inside were treated to a performance of the album’s full tracklist plus bonus material like the E•MO•TION-era standalone single “Cut To The Feeling.” They were also the first to learn about the album’s 10th anniversary deluxe reissue.

Released in October via Interscope/UMe, E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition) compiles 24 tracks from the album’s sessions into the ultimate E•MO•TION experience. In addition to the original tracklist and prior bonus material, the reissue features “Cut To The Feeling” and six previously unreleased tracks, including ”Run Away With Me” remixes from Kyle Shearer and Rostam.

Buy Carly Rae Jepsen’s 10th anniversary edition of E•MO•TION now.

