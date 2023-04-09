Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett Among Performers At Covenant School Benefit

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Lady A are among the Nashville-based stars who will perform at a concert on Wednesday (12) to honor the victims and their families, the church, staff, and first responders of the shooting incident at Covenant School.

The private Christian elementary school, in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, was the scene of the fatal shooting of three nine-year-old children and three staff members on March 27. The concert, which starts at 7pm CT at Belmont University’s the Fisher Center, is billed as A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School. It will be hosted by author and speaker Annie F. Downs, with all proceeds going to the school.

Other artists in the line-up include Chris Tomlin, Colony House, Ben Rector, Dave Barnes, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, Matt Kearney, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Sixpence None the Richer, the Warren Brothers, The War and Treaty, Trent Dabbs, and Tyler Hubbard, plus Brett Taylor/Luke Laird/Sandra McCracken and Dwan Hill/Jasmine Mullen/Sarah Kroger. Lady A’s appearance comes two days before they begin their own Request Line tour with two nights at the Ryman Auditorium.

The event page on the Fisher Center website notes: “Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with the Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Join us and add your voice to honor the victims and their families, the church, staff, and the first responders…an extraordinary group of Nashville-based artists have gathered to lend their voices and talents in support.”

Due to the overwhelming demand and support for the concert, a simulcast overflow viewing will take place in the Massey Performing Arts Center at Belmont University. Tickets for this viewing are priced at $25 and all proceeds will also go the school fund.

Those unable to attend can contribute to the Caring for Covenant Fund at this page.