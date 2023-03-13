Counting Crows Recruit Dashboard Confessional For ‘Banshee Season Tour’
The run kicks off June 16 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Counting Crows have announced a new tour, the Banshee Season Tour, and have confirmed that longtime friends Dashboard Confessional will join them on the road. The two bands will hit major cities across the US, including Boston, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, and end at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 25.
Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 14 in select markets and the general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time.
Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz said, “One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”
Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional said, “Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!”
Friends and long-time collaborators Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.
Visit Counting Crows’ official website for more information.
Banshee Season Tour Dates:
June 16 Kansas City, KS Phase Fest#
June 17 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park
June 18 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
June 21 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
June 23 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival (On-sale May 1)
June 24 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 26 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center
June 28 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
June 29 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park
July 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 2 Canandaigua, NY CMAC
July 5 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 9 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 12 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center
July 19 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
July 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center
July 25 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion (On-Sale March 24)
July 26 Doswell, VA The Meadow Event Park
July 28 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 29 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
August 1 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 2 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
August 4 Fort Myers, FL Suncoast Credit Union Arena
August 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL Hard Rock Live
August 8 St Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 12 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 14 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry
August 18 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
August 19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
August 22 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
August 23 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 6 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
September 8 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley
September 10 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre
September 13 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live Outdoor Venue
September 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 16 Seattle, WA TBD (On-Sale TBD)
September 17 Seattle, WA TBD (On-Sale TBD)
September 19 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 21 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 22 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre