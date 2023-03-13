Counting Crows Recruit Dashboard Confessional For ‘Banshee Season Tour’

Counting Crows - Photo: Mark Holloway/Redferns

Counting Crows have announced a new tour, the Banshee Season Tour, and have confirmed that longtime friends Dashboard Confessional will join them on the road. The two bands will hit major cities across the US, including Boston, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, and end at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 25.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 14 in select markets and the general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time.

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz said, “One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional said, “Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!”

Friends and long-time collaborators Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.

Visit Counting Crows’ official website for more information.

Banshee Season Tour Dates:

June 16 Kansas City, KS Phase Fest#

June 17 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

June 21 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

June 23 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival (On-sale May 1)

June 24 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center

June 28 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

July 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

July 5 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

July 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

July 25 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion (On-Sale March 24)

July 26 Doswell, VA The Meadow Event Park

July 28 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

August 4 Fort Myers, FL Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL Hard Rock Live

August 8 St Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

August 18 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

August 19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

August 23 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 6 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

September 8 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

September 13 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16 Seattle, WA TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 17 Seattle, WA TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 19 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre