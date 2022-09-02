Critics Hail Jon Pardi’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Album As New Video Premieres 

Jon Pardi 'Mr. Saturday Night' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Today’s (2) release of country star Jon Pardi’s new, fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night has been widely hailed in media reviews. Its arrival coincides with the premiere of a brand new video for the album’s title song.

Billboard calls it “an homage to beer-soaked, neon-lit barrooms” and Holler describes the set as “the sort of heartbreak album that gives the listener both a chance to cry their eyes out and hit the dance floor for some much-needed boot-scootin’. Jon Pardi is simply our esteemed King of Bleeding Hearts.”

Pardi will bring “Last Night Lonely” to CBS Mornings next Wednesday (September 7) in the 8am hour, joining the show’s anchors for a live chat about the album and a performance from it. The album includes his current, fifth airplay No.1, “Last Night Lonely.”

“These are songs that I’ve had on hold for two years, that have been part of this project for a long time,” Pardi tells Billboard. “They stuck around and carved their names into this album and it wouldn’t sound the same without them. Everything fits, from the ones I’ve written, the ones I’ve recorded, they’re all based around me and in the long run, a lot of these songwriters know the sounds that I gravitate toward.”

Jon Pardi - Last Night Lonely (Official Music Video)

In another new interview with Entertainment Focus, he adds: “I feel like I’ve lived a lot of life in the last few years and seen a lot more things, whether that’s out on the road or in my personal life. Taking the live show from 25 minutes to 90 minutes has spurred us on to be better too. I’ve met a lot of songwriters and had amazing discussions and sessions with them.

“I’ve also learned to sit back and watch a little too. You can learn more by observing what’s going on around you than you can trying to drive it. When you first start out you are being observed by everybody and you are trying to prove your point but when you get past that you get a little freedom to do things your own way.”

Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night album.