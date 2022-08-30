Jon Pardi Tops Country Airplay Chart For Fifth Time With ‘Last Night Lonely’ 

Jon Pardi performs 'Last Night Lonely' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.' Photo courtesy of Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely” has become his fifth No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The Capitol Nashville single rises 2-1 in its 28th week on the survey, dated August 28, more than six months after it made the Top 10. It’s his ninth track to achieve the latter feat.

It’s the first country airplay No.1 for the song’s writers, Jimi Bell, Joe Fox, and Dylan Marlowe, and hits the summit with perfect timing, as the Californian star prepares for the release of his new album Mr. Saturday Night on Friday (September 2).

Telling Billboard Country Update about the new success, Pardi says: “I love the way ‘Last Night Lonely’ [was] written, and when I first heard it I knew it was one I wanted, for sure, on the new record. The response to the song has been really amazing to watch. We knew we felt good about it, but it has really connected with our fans. It’s incredibly cool to have it be the first No.1 for the writers, too. I’m so excited for them.”

“Last Night Lonely” also holds at No.8 in its 27th week on Hot Country Songs. Pardi is also gaining country airplay as the featured vocalist on Midland’s current Big Machine release “Longneck Way To Go.”

Jon Pardi - Last Night Lonely (Official Audio Video)

Pardi first topped the country airplay chart six years ago, when “Head Over Boots” led the way for a week in August 2016. “Dirt On My Boots” had three weeks there in March and April 2017, “Heartache Medication” a week in February 2020, and Pardi was back at No.1 three weeks after that as Thomas Rhett’s guest on “Beer Can’t Fix.”

The artist played in Sharpsburg, KY on Saturday night and his Ain’t Always The Cowboy tour continues on September 9 in Milwaukee. His current itinerary concludes on October 21 at the Grand Ole Opry, with special guest Lacy J. Dalton.

Pre-order Jon Pardi’s Mr. Saturday Night album, which is released on September 2.