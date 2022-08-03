Daddy Yankee Reaches Another Milestone As ‘Remix’ Hits No.1 On Latin Airplay Chart

Daddy Yankee 'Legendaddy' onstage - Photo: Isaac Reyes courtesy of Republic Records

Daddy Yankee continues to rack up hits with his farewell album Legendaddy, which not only became the #1 Latin album in the world, but the album’s global hit “Remix,” is now No.1 on the Latin Airplay chart with the leading radio charts in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In addition, the track “Hot” in collaboration with Pitbull, sits at No. 25 on the chart.

Kicking off his farewell tour ‘La Última Vuelta’ in the U.S. last week with historic sold-out performances in Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix, Yankee celebrates today another No.1 hit with “Remix,” a track with over 75 million combined streams and views. Simultaneously, he continues his last world tour with 80 sold-out shows.

“Remix” is part of Yankee’s farewell album, Legendaddy, which was the first album of 2022 to be certified multi-platinum by the RIAA with over one billion streams and was listed as the mid-year Top Latin Album. The album reached No.1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, consecutively achieving his fifth No.1 debut on the chart. Additionally, it entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 chart at No.8, marking his highest chart position to date and his first Top 10 hit in 15 years since 2007’s El Cartel: The Big Boss. It also placed at No.1 on the Weekly Top Albums chart on Spotify.

Yankee recently released an explosive music video for his collaboration “Pasatiempo” with Myke Towers. Filmed in Puerto Rico, the music video brings these two Latin music stars together in an explosive video collaboration, featuring vintage elements including a retro TV, a cassette player and polaroid photos, among other creative elements that set the tone for the video.

For one last time, Daddy Yankee will canvas the world on his farewell tour “La Última Vuelta” (The Last Round). The tour began this past July 25 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado with a completely sold out show and continued at The Forum in Los Angeles, California where they made history with 5 sold out shows, and Phoenix, AZ. Promoted by Cardenas Marketing Network and Raphy Pina, MR Sold Out, the five-month trek includes some of the rapper-songwriters’ biggest headline shows in North America and Latin America to date. In addition, Daddy Yankee announced three tour dates for Puerto Rico on January 6, 7 and 8.

