Def Leppard Share Special Festive Message For Fans

Def Leppard have shared a special festive message to fans, posting a video to social media with each member sharing holiday wishes to their followers. You can watch it in full here.

“We wanted to say one thing before the year comes to an end,” Joe Elliott shares. “Thank you for your support throughout the year, waiting for us through COVID. We had a fantastic tour this summer.” He adds, “Thank you for your support over the last 45 years. So to everybody, happy holidays and we’ll see you in 2023.”

Adding to the festive message, Vivian Campbell said, “Thank you all for supporting the band in 2022, coming to the shows. We had an absolutely wonderful summer. So happy holidays, however you celebrate it. Have a great time.”

The legendary UK rockers are promising more to come next year, with Rick Savage noting, “As we approach the end of 2022 just want to say thank you to everybody that came out who saw us on the last tour, there’s many more to come.”

Rick Allen passed along a similar sentiment, sharing that “there’s loads more” shows to come, “so we’re looking forward to seeing people out there.”

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headlining ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates were recently announced.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, NY. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK.

