Demi Lovato Announces It’s Not That Deep Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Where Demi Lovato’s new tour is concerned, it’s not that deep, but it will take her music far and wide. The pop star is heading out on the road next year in support of her newly released album It’s Not That Deep.

The 23-city North American trek will take Lovato to arenas across the United States and Canada this spring. The tour kicks off April 8 in Charlotte and wraps up May 25 in Houston, with stops along the way in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Lovato previewed the tour with an Oct. 25 performance at the Hollywood Palladium that, in keeping with the feeling and aesthetic of the new album, ramped up dance-pop energy while working in a career’s worth of hits. All dates will feature special guest ADÉLA.

Fans can register for an artist presale at livemu.sc/demilovato starting Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. ET ahead of the presale’s launch Thursday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. In the U.S., there’s also a presale for Citi cardholders running Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. During the same timeframe, there’s a Canadian presale for American Express Card Members. General onsale begins Friday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

Featuring charged-up singles like “Fast” and “Here All Night,” It’s Not That Deep has been hailed as one of the highlights of Lovato’s catalog. As Billboard notes, she’s “once again driving in the turbo-pop lane, and sounding like she’s having a blast doing so.” Besides the infectious beats, the album is a showcase for Lovato’s powerhouse voice, which has earned her notice as, per Variety, “one of the singular vocalists of her time.” On the single “Kiss,” she sums up the project’s freewheeling party vibe: “It’s not that deep, unless you want it to be.”

Shop for Demi Lovato’s music on vinyl or CD now.