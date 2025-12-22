Demi Lovato’s ‘Cool For The Summer’ Enters Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Hollywood Records

Demi Lovato has had another song enter the Spotify Billions Club. Her song “Cool For The Summer” just reached the milestone a decade after its debut in July 2015. The song appeared on Lovato’s fifth studio album Confident.

“Cool For The Summer” marked a new maturity for the pop star, who had risen to fame as a child star, with her big breakthrough coming via the Disney musical film Camp Rock. “Cool For The Summer” is flirty and sexually suggestive: “I’m a little curious too/Tell me if it’s wrong, if it’s right, I don’t care.” Lovato co-wrote “Cool for the Summer” with Alexander Erik Kronlund, Savan Kotecha, and producers Max Martin and Ali Payami.

Around the time of the track’s release, Lovato described “Cool For The Summer” as “an awesome representation of where I’m headed,” noting that what she wanted to put into her music had changed. “I think for so many years, I cared too much about what people thought,” she explained. “Now, I can just be who I am. I can be open.” She hoped that openness would benefit fans around the world, saying she could “bring attention to people’s sexuality, take away the stigma and the shame of wanting to try things…. I know it was an awesome journey for me to be able to put that out in front of the world and not feel ashamed about it.”

“Cool For The Summer” has remained a popular hit, and in 2022, it returned to the charts thanks to an organic trend on TikTok. A year later, Lovato re-recorded the song as a rock track for her 2023 Revamped album.

“Cool for the Summer” is Lovato’s fifth song to achieve the billion-stream milestone. Earlier this year, “Heart Attack” off Demi, Lovato’s 2013 studio album, entered the club. Her previous entries are “Sorry Not Sorry” from 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, her feature on Clean Bandit’s 2018 “Solo” single, and 2017’s “Échame la Culpa” duet with Luis Fonsi.

In the spring, Lovato will embark on the It’s Not That Deep tour, titled after her recent album of the same name. The 23-city North American trek will take Lovato to arenas across the United States and Canada, and all dates will feature special guest ADÉLA.

Shop Demi Lovato’s music on vinyl or CD now.