Dierks Bentley Follows ‘Gravel & Gold’ Release With Grand Ole Opry Special

Dierks Bentley - Photo: Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley’s tenth studio album Gravel & Gold, now on release, will be marked on Friday (3) at the Grand Ole Opry with his special one-hour set, Dierks Bentley & Friends. The Opry member will bring part of the album to life, accompanied by friends Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, and others.

The show will air on Opry Live on March 18 on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The Opry show will be available on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse, and the show’s flagship radio home, WSM Radio.

Dierks Bentley - Sunsets In Colorado (The Road To Gravel & Gold Livestream)

On February 23, on the eve of the album’s release, the country star hosted An Evening with Dierks Bentley: The Road to Gravel & Gold, at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater. In a near-two-hour set, he shared stories behind tracks on the long-awaited record with guests such as Sam Bush, the Del McCoury Band, The War & Treaty, and songwriter Luke Dick. The show was also available to watch via Universal Music Group’s official Twitch channel 3 Point 5.

The Tennessean’s review of Gravel & Gold, by Marcus K. Dowling, notes: “As much as his album is dipped in mid-90s [Nashville] nights watching country rock band BR549 at Robert’s or recording the video for gritty country jam ‘Same Ol’ Me’ as one of the last acts in the pre-AJ Capital-owned Exit In, it also revels in new-to-country fans discovering Billy Strings via ‘High Note,’ or ‘Still’ meditating on the value of remaining spiritually grounded by staying connected to nature.

“The album also highlights Bentley feeling refreshed, revived and back with his family, living part-time in downtown Nashville’s neighborly, increasingly popular and walkable 12 South neighborhood.”

Adds The Nash News’ Colby Goodwin: “This bluegrass, good-time country album has something for everyone,” while Holler’s Soda Canter awards Gravel & Gold an 8/10 review, describing it as “a fine addition to Bentley’s now extensive catalog, offering a pleasing example of an artist ageing with grace but never losing a sense of self.”

