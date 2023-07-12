DJ Khaled Preps We The Best Foundation Golf Classic

DJ Khaled - Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

DJ Khaled has revealed more details for his first-ever inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic on Thursday July 20 in Miami, FL sponsored by Jordan brand.

Joining the icon on the links in Miami will be a bevy of A-list friends from across the worlds of sports, music, comedy, and film and television.

The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., 2 Chainz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Quavo, Diddy, Fat Joe, Hassan Whiteside, Jim Jones, Jorge Pasada, JR Smith, Kenny Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Najee Harris, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Timbaland, and Victor Cruz, to name a few.

In advance of the big day, Khaled notably graced the cover of Golf Digest. The publication touted, “Khaled’s golf wisdom…pours from him like a sermon at every opportunity” which will be in full effect at the inaugural golf tournament.

About the event, Khaled commented, “Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

The festivities commence on Wednesday July 19 when Khaled welcomes sponsors and guests. Bright and early on the following morning July 20, registration and breakfast commence at 8am with celebrity intros at 9am. The tournament kicks off at 9:30am sharp followed by awards at 2:30pm.

Earlier this year, Khaled announced an exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings for his We The Best label venture, as well as his future releases as a multi-platinum recording artist.

Khaled–who in his celebrated career as an artist, producer, DJ, and curator has amassed global sales of over 20 million singles and six million albums in addition to garnering four billion-plus streams–will also join the Universal Music Group in an executive role, serving as Global Creative Consultant to Def Jam and UMG’s family of artists worldwide.

Visit DJ Khaled’s official website for more information.