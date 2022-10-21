Elton John And Britney Spears Share Purple Disco Machine Remix Of ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John, Britney Spears, and Purple Disco Machine, ‘Hold Me Closer’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Mercury Records

Elton John and Britney Spears have released the second official remix of their chart-topping hit “Hold Me Closer” with world-renowned German producer and DJ Purple Disco Machine.

The latest rendition of the global smash hit brings the DJ’s namesake nu-disco and upbeat signature sound to the fan-favorite track. Surprising festivalgoers with the remix during his set at Austin City Limits last week, Purple Disco Machine catapults “Hold Me Closer” to futuristic heights with pulse waves of new-age dancefloor beats mixed with deep funk disco infusions. Accompanying the song, the dancefloor banger’s visualizer is an artistic remix of the original “Hold Me Closer” video.

Elton John, Britney Spears - Hold Me Closer (Purple Disco Machine Remix) (Visualiser)

As previously announced, three collectible, limited-edition CD single formats of “Hold Me Closer” are available for pre-order and set for release in November. Each of the three unique discs will feature different artwork; one with the original single sleeve and the remaining two with fan-voted art as the cover. Additionally, each CD will carry a different tracklist, all with the original “Hold Me Closer” song, with the second track varying between an extended version, the Joel Corry Remix, or the Purple Disco Machine Remix on the remaining two.

Debuting at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, “Hold Me Closer” finds two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. As predicted, the song topped the charts, providing Elton with his tenth Top 10 hit and Britney’s first in almost ten years.

The song has also climbed to No.1 in Australia and Canada, No.3 in the UK, and most notably, No.1 on iTunes in over 40 countries upon release, with over 88 million global streams. Produced by Andrew Watt, “Hold Me Closer” is a refreshingly contemporary twist on one of Elton John’s most iconic hits, “Tiny Dancer,” that also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog, including “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

