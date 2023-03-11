Listen To Employed To Serve’s Brand New Track ‘Take Back Control’
The track also features on the deluxe edition of the band’s ‘Conquering’ album – out now on Spinefarm.
The deluxe edition of Employed To Serve’s current studio album, Conquering, is out now. This updated version includes 4 new tracks: a heady mix of the new – a freshly-recorded track “Take Back Control” – plus the remix and the live, in addition to a fresh cover image.
The brand-new recording, “Take Back Control” is a typically full-on number produced & mixed by Lewis Johns who worked with the band on the Conquering album itself. The remix, meanwhile, is an inventive re-working of Conquering track “Sun Up To Sun Down” featuring New Zealand metal three-piece, Alien Weaponry; while the two live tracks were recorded last year on the Gojira tour of Europe. You can check out “Take Back Control” below.
Conquering was initially released via Spinefarm on September 17, 2021 to mass critical acclaim. The album landed at No. 4 in Metal Hammer’s albums of the year list and No. 6 in Kerrang! Conquering is a fully realized metamorphosis into the band they’ve always wanted to be.
Having recently returned from a ridiculously successful tour with Gojira playing arenas across the UK & Europe, Employed To Serve can now proudly announce their own UK headline run. Starting up in Newcastle and finishing down in Brighton, the two-week stint includes a show at London’s Lafayette.
Justine Jones says: “After a month of incredible shows supporting Gojira, we are stoked to announce our first full UK headline tour since 2020. Come and see us at some of our biggest headline shows to date.”
Buy or stream the deluxe edition of Conquering.
Employed To Serve UK headline tour dates:
25.10.23 – NEWCASTLE @ The Cluny 2
26.10.23 – GLASGOW @ The Cathouse
27.10.23 – LEEDS @ The Key Club
28.10.23 – MANCHESTER @ Gorilla
29.10.23 – MILTON KEYNES @ Craufurd Arms
30.10.23 – NOTTINGHAM @ Bodega
31.10.23 – BIRMINGHAM @ Devil’s Dog
01.11.23 – BRISTOL @ Exchange
02.11.23 – CARDIFF @ Clwb Ifor Bach
03.11.23 – LONDON @ Lafayette
04.11.23 – BRIGHTON @ Green Door Store.