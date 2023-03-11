Listen To Employed To Serve’s Brand New Track ‘Take Back Control’

Employed To Serve - Photo: Joe Guppy

The deluxe edition of Employed To Serve’s current studio album, Conquering, is out now. This updated version includes 4 new tracks: a heady mix of the new – a freshly-recorded track “Take Back Control” – plus the remix and the live, in addition to a fresh cover image.

The brand-new recording, “Take Back Control” is a typically full-on number produced & mixed by Lewis Johns who worked with the band on the Conquering album itself. The remix, meanwhile, is an inventive re-working of Conquering track “Sun Up To Sun Down” featuring New Zealand metal three-piece, Alien Weaponry; while the two live tracks were recorded last year on the Gojira tour of Europe. You can check out “Take Back Control” below.

Employed To Serve - Take Back Control

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Conquering was initially released via Spinefarm on September 17, 2021 to mass critical acclaim. The album landed at No. 4 in Metal Hammer’s albums of the year list and No. 6 in Kerrang! Conquering is a fully realized metamorphosis into the band they’ve always wanted to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having recently returned from a ridiculously successful tour with Gojira playing arenas across the UK & Europe, Employed To Serve can now proudly announce their own UK headline run. Starting up in Newcastle and finishing down in Brighton, the two-week stint includes a show at London’s Lafayette.

Justine Jones says: “After a month of incredible shows supporting Gojira, we are stoked to announce our first full UK headline tour since 2020. Come and see us at some of our biggest headline shows to date.”

Buy or stream the deluxe edition of Conquering.

Employed To Serve UK headline tour dates:

25.10.23 – NEWCASTLE @ The Cluny 2

26.10.23 – GLASGOW @ The Cathouse

27.10.23 – LEEDS @ The Key Club

28.10.23 – MANCHESTER @ Gorilla

29.10.23 – MILTON KEYNES @ Craufurd Arms

30.10.23 – NOTTINGHAM @ Bodega

31.10.23 – BIRMINGHAM @ Devil’s Dog

01.11.23 – BRISTOL @ Exchange

02.11.23 – CARDIFF @ Clwb Ifor Bach

03.11.23 – LONDON @ Lafayette

04.11.23 – BRIGHTON @ Green Door Store.