Femme It Forward Honors Ciara, Muni Long, And More At Give Her FlowHERS Gala

Heather Lowery, Femme It Forward - Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward/Give Her FlowHERS

Femme It Forward, the revolutionary female-led music and entertainment company empowering creative and accomplished female visionaries, hosted its inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, which recognized trailblazing women in entertainment who empower, uplift, and inspire change.

Convening a host of notables, artists, influencers, executives, and tastemakers for an unforgettable evening, the star-studded red-carpet ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala celebrated an illustrious group of women who represent all facets of the Culture and who have made the biggest impact in their respective areas.

We caught up with some of the nominees on the red carpet, including R&B star Jozzy, who reflected on being the first signee to Diddy’s Love Records, saying, “It’s really dope. Diddy is someone I looked up to. My brother used to play his music. I’m a huge Diddy fan. For him to see me–he knows what it is. I appreciate that.”

We also spoke with some respected veterans in the industry, such as Baroline Diaz, VP of A&R, Interscope Records, who has some inspiring career advice for young women in the music industry.

This year’s Special Awards other honorees included:

Hip hop star Latto (The Big Femme Energy Award shines a light on a woman who is making a tremendous impact in music for this generation)

Actress, social media personality, and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown (The Self-Love Award honoring an inspirational multihyphenate who is the embodiment of self-love and confidence)

Multi-platinum songwriter and artist Jozzy (The Pen It Forward Award recognizing a trailblazing hitmaker who is known for their “pen game” and creating some of music’s biggest hits)

R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long (The Bloom Award spotlighting a breakthrough artist who has kicked through the door to success)

Mother of rapper Lil Baby Lashon Jones (Moms I’d Like to Follow (M.I.L.F.) Award in celebration of Queens who raise Kings)

Renowned singer-songwriter Victoria Monet (The Visionary Award highlighting a multi-dimensional creative who is changing the game for the future of women in music)

Powerhouse couple Ciara and Russell Wilson (The Black Love Award celebrating a union that encapsulates the true essence of Black Love)

