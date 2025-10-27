ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Florence + The Machine Announce 2026 Tour

The North American leg of the ‘Everybody Scream’ tour begins in April and includes stops at major venues in New York and Los Angeles.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Florence + the Machine have announced a Spring 2026 North American tour around her upcoming record, Everybody Scream. The dates begin in April and include stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and more.

Rachel Chinouriri, SOFIA ISELLA, CMAT and Mannequin Pussy will perform on select dates. The North American Everybody Scream leg will follow previously announced 2026 dates in Europe and the U.K.

Everybody Scream is Florence Welch’s sixth album and is out October 31. Ahead of the release, Welch has shared three new songs, the title track, “One of the Greats,” and “Sympathy Magic.” She wrote and produced the album over the past two years with collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner, and Mitski, all of whom appear in the visual for “Everybody Scream,” directed by regular collaborator Autumn de Wilde.

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

After needing lifesaving surgery on the tour around her 2022 chart-topping album Dance Fever, Welch’s recovery inspired her to explore spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be “healed.”

Welch shared a lengthy statement regarding “One of the Greats”: “I feel like I die a little bit every time I make a record, and kind of literally nearly died on the last tour. Yet I always dig myself up to try again, always trying to please that one person who doesn’t like it, or finally feel like I made something perfect and I can rest.”

Everybody Screams will be released in a variety of formats, including a “Chamber” vinyl edition which includes four chamber versions exclusive to the release. The “Chamber” edition also comes with unique cover art, a 24”x36” poster, and a 16-page booklet.

Earlier this year, Welch celebrated the 10th anniversary of her third album, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful with a limited edition blue marble vinyl.

Shop Florence + The Machine’s Everybody Scream on vinyl or CD now.

