Fujii Kaze Announces ‘LOVE ALL SERVE ALL’ Concert Film

Fuji Kaze, ‘LOVE ALL SHARE ALL’ - Photo: Courtesy of UMG

Fujii Kaze is set to release LOVE ALL SERVE ALL STADIUM LIVE beginning on March 10 courtesy of Netflix. The event captures his performance at Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka, Japan.

Fujii Kaze has announced the news after finishing a successful arena tour with 210,000 people attending 16 concerts in eight cities across Japan.

The film was directed by Kento Yamada, who also directed the live performance on the day of the event. The show includes all 17 songs that were performed. The video for “damn” from STADIUM LIVE was previously released on YouTube.

Fujii Kaze, a Japanese R&B singer already beloved in his home country, is being brought to the attention of a global audience thanks to one of his songs going viral on TikTok.

The 25-year-old star released the lovelorn song “Shinunoga E-Wa” as part of his debut album HELP EVER HURT NEVER back in 2020, and back in September, the track began taking over the popular social media app around the world.

As of writing, over 425 thousand videos have been created using the instantly infectious song as their soundtrack. Popular videos set to the J-pop sensation’s track include anime fan edits, clips of fans recreating the song on the guitar or the traditional instrument known as the chakhe, piano tutorials to help others learn the song, and many more.

Thanks to its ever-growing popularity on TikTok, “Shinunoga E-Wa” achieved a massive breakthrough in the US. The song landed at at No.3 on the Spotify US Viral 50 Chart back in September, spurred on by its domination on the app.

Translated into English, “Shinunoga E-Wa”’s title means “I’d rather die,” and that tension filters through the song regardless of language. In his lyrics, Kaze writes of being separated from his partner by distance, but committed to fighting through the hardships they face. “I choose you over three meals a day,” he sings resolutely. “If I had to keep being separated from you like this/I’d rather die/I’d rather die.”

Buy or stream LOVE ALL SERVE ALL.