Gibson Gives Teams Up With Devon Allman And Eric Gales For Two Performances

Devon Allman - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Blues and rock prodigy Eric Gales will join blues-rock icon Devon Allman for two special benefit concerts, presented by Gibson Gives, at the National Blues Museum (NBM) in downtown St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, October 7 at 7pm and 9pm.

The concerts will also feature music by blues legend Albert King. Allman and Gales are generously donating all proceeds of this concert to the National Blues Museum to support the mission, music, and education programs.

Tickets for the National Blues Museum benefit start at $139, with VIP packages available to purchase starting on Friday, September 2.

Both legends in their own right, Devon Allman and Eric Gales bring more than 30 years of professional experience including a performance resume that reads like a who’s who in both rock and the blues. Allman, a true American troubadour and son of Gregg Allman, is one of the most innovative musicians, record producers, and tour organizers of the last 20 years.

In addition to his projects and performing countless shows worldwide, Allman has shared the stage with some of the most influential musicians of the 20th century including Les Paul, Phil Lesh, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cornell Dupree, touring members of The Rolling Stones, George Porter Jr., and many others.

Eric Gales, whom Joe Bonamassa heralded as, “One of the best, if not the best, guitarist in the world today,” began as a childhood blues and rock prodigy and is one of the most influential guitarists of his generation. Gales has worked with many blues legends, including Keb’ Mo, and earned the admiration of guitarists such as Eric Johnson, Dave Navarro, Gary Clark Jr., and Zakk Wylde. Both performers represent two of the most unique and experienced voices in contemporary blues and rock music, demonstrating the blues’ evolution as a piece of living music.

Visit The National Blues Museum’s official website for more information.