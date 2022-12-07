Grace Jones To Headline 2023 Hampton Court Palace Festival

Grace Jones - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Grace Jones is set to headline the 2023 Hampton Court Palace Festival. The annual summer series of spectacular open-air concerts returns to the royal landmark June 6 to June 17 next year, with the “My Jamaican Guy” star poised to perform on June 8.

Kaiser Chiefs, Bjorn Again and Rick Astley are also among the first acts confirmed to play the event. The Leeds “I Predict a Riot” hitmakers headline on June 10, the ABBA tribute act are set for June 16, and “Never Gonna Give You Up” hitmaker Astley will perform on June 17.

Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, whilst waterside gazebos are also available to purchase for those that want to sit back and relax in luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can also rediscover the iconic Palace like never before with exclusive VIP and Hospitality experience. They can enjoy the opportunity to experience after-hours Palace access to the State Apartments, dining like royalty before taking their seats in Base Court.

This year, the likes of George Benson, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House, and Kacey Musgraves wowed at the crowds at theHampton Court Palace Festival. The event has continually attracted some of music’s biggest names over the past few years, with Eric Clapton and Nile Rodgers and CHIC among the stars to have played at the festival.

The event has attracted considerable praise from the media, with Secret London declaring, “You can’t get a much more magical place for music festivals.”

The concert series produced by The Historic Royal Palaces and IMG launches the pre-sale Thursday 8 December, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 9 December from the event’s official website.

2023 Hampton Court Palace Festival dates so far:

Thursday, June 8: Grace Jones

Saturday, June 10: Kaiser Chiefs

Friday, June 16: Bjorn Again

Saturday, June 17: Rick Astley.

Listen to the best of Grace Jones on Apple Music and Spotify.