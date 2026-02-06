Grand Ole Opry To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou’ Soundtrack

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Grand Ole Opry is set to host a concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 8x platinum O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack featuring performances by artists from the original record among other Opry stars. As the Opry shared, “Like the Opry has done and featured for over 100 years, the show will honor the music, the legacy and the timeless sound of the American South.”

Featured performers include the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters, Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Chris Thomas King, Colin Linden, Dan Tyminski, Del McCoury, Emmylou Harris, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Jerry Douglas, Molly Tuttle, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sarah Jarosz, The Fairfield Four, The Whites, and Tim Blake Nelson.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? was produced by T Bone Burnett for the Coen Brothers’ 2000 film of the same name. The soundtrack climbed to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 after winning multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. It was also named Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

The film and soundtrack have been credited with reintroducing traditional American roots music to the masses and inspiring a new wave of popular music rooted in the American South. Lost Highway Records, the soundtrack’s distributor, was founded the same year. Pitchfork observed, “O Brother, Where Art Thou? primed a generation for a modern folk revival…All of a sudden, people who thought they didn’t like ‘folk music’ found themselves enjoying it. The old songs pressed on the reminiscences of some of its audience while acting as a new portal to the past for others.”

Set in rural Mississippi during the Great Depression, the film stars George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson as three escaped convicts. Clooney won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for his performance.

