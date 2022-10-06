Guns N’ Roses Share Blistering Live Rendition Of ‘You Could Be Mine’

Guns N' Roses - Photo: W. Axl Rose archive/Robert John

Guns N’ Roses have shared their blistering live video of “You Could Be Mine”, filmed and recorded at the Ritz Theatre in New York on May 16, 1991.

The track – which also features on the new ultimate boxset editions of the band’s classic albums, Use Your Illusion I & II – was originally part of the Live In New York concert film, originally shot on 35mm to capture performance footage for the music video “You Could Be Mine” that was combined with movie footage from Terminator 2.

“You Could Be Mine” music video has never been commercially released or made available at DSPs due to the movie footage. The new music video is newly transferred & edited in 4K UHD featuring footage from throughout the entire concert film. You can check it out below.

Guns N' Roses - You Could Be Mine (Live In New York, Ritz Theatre - May 16, 1991)

Set for release on November 11, 2022, Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxes feature a total of 97 tracks, 63 are previously unreleased. Available in multiple configurations including a Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray, Two-CD Deluxe Editions of Use Your Illusion I & II separately, standard 1CD and 2LP versions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II separately.

In all formats, the original studio albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II have been fully remastered for the first-time ever, from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog masters.

Guns N’ Roses’ highly anticipated third and fourth studio albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II were originally released simultaneously on September 17, 1991. With the massive success of GN’R Lies and Appetite For Destruction, the band had the daunting task of a follow up album. Not only did the band deliver, Guns N’ Roses surprised the world by releasing not one but two new, full length studio albums. Upon release, Use Your Illusion I reached No. 2 and Use Your Illusion II took the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart concurrently, selling over 500k in the first two hours of release, with an estimated sales of over 685k and 770k respectively within the first week of release.

