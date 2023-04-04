Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy Confirmed For 2023 Montreal International Jazz Fest

Herbie Hancock - Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Film Magic

The 43rd edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival will be filling the streets and venues in the Quartier des Spectacles from June 29 through July 8, 2023, and the highly anticipated lineup has just been announced. The 2023 Jazz Festival lineup will bring Canadian jazz pianist Diana Krall, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant (teamed up with bluegrass/country singer Alison Krauss) and alt-country mystery man Orville Peck to Montreal.

Other stars of the bill include jazz, blues and soul legends Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy and George Benson, L.A. R&B/soul/jazz artist Thundercat, Toronto jazz/hip hop band BADBADNOTGOOD, Australian indie folk/pop artist Vance Joy, French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, Mexican flamenco/rock/metal duo Rodrigo Y Gabriela, New Jersey jazz singer Melody Gardot and French synth-pop artist Christine and the Queens.

Montreal artists on the 2023 Jazz Fest bill include Tank & The Bangas, Jean-Michel Blais, Colin Stetson, Pierre Kwenders, TEKE::TEKE, the Franklin Electric, Dawn Tyler Watson, Clerel, Hanorah, Joe Grass, Remi Bolduc, Lulu Hughes and the Urban Science Brass Band. There are more lineup announcements to come in the coming weeks. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is a non-profit organization founded in 1980 by Alain Simard in association with André Ménard, Denyse McCann and Alain de Grosbois to bring the world’s best musicians to the public.

Recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest jazz festival on the planet, the Festival has been synonymous with musical passion and memorable moments for over 40 years. It’s where living legends rub shoulders with the finest up-and-coming artists, and jazz explodes at the crossroads of genres and influences.

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, closed to traffic and opened until midnight, the Festival site becomes the meeting place for jazz lovers worldwide for ten days. Together, they enjoy close to 150 indoor concerts and the famous outdoor component, consisting of more than 350 free, open-air shows, presented on the Place des Festivals, which has been specially redesigned and set up for the event.

Listen to the best of Herbie Hancock on Apple Music and Spotify.