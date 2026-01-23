Holly Humberstone Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song ‘To Love Somebody’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has announced her second album. Due out on April 10, Cruel World follows her 2023 debut Paint My Bedroom, and its announcement comes accompanied by a new song, music video and international tour.

The music video for Cruel World’s newest single “To Love Somebody” was directed by Silken Weinberg, known for her collaborations with Ethel Cain. The video, which takes hints from Victorian theatre, Brothers Grimm and Nosferatu, finds Humberstone in a fairytale world of her own making—but not one that’s free of the complications of real life and romance.

“In ‘To Love Somebody.’ I wanted to capture that contradiction: to love somebody, is to hurt somebody and to lose somebody, well at least you got to love somebody,” Humberstone shared in a statement. “In order to feel extreme happiness, you have to know extreme sadness. That’s the tension of the record.”

According to a press statement, Cruel World came together through daily studio sessions with Humberstone’s collaborator Rob Milton. It also features songs like “Die Happy,” which premiered in November 2025 and was named BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record the same month.

Alongside the “To Love Somebody” video, Humberstone also announced an international tour. The run kicks off on February 9th in Brussels, and will make stops in Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Paris and London before closing out with two major festival dates: Coachella in Indio, California on April 12, and Governors Ball in New York City on June 7.

