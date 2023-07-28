Holly Humberstone Enlists D4vd For Longing ‘Superbloodmoon’

Holly Humberstone and d4vd – Photo: Courtesy of Artists’ Way

Holly Humberstone has teamed up with US bedroom pop artist d4vd for her latest single, the longing “Superbloodmoon.”

The track got its beginnings in the British star’s iPhone notes app with the line “Superbloodmoon in the sky, can you see it from where you are?.” Struck by the rarity of the lunar occurrence – which sees the sky turn red when the moon is in total lunar eclipse – Humberstone later wrote the song with d4vd in just a few hours after meeting him at her longtime collaborator Rob Milton’s studio.

Always inspired by her environment and how that affects her sense of self and identity – as seen in “Haunted House,” which was inspired by her childhood home, and the London flat depicted in “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” – “Superbloodmoon” once again reflects the landscape surrounded the artist as she traveled the world, tried to find an anchoring and missed loved ones.

“I had been a huge fan of d4vd’s work for about a year and was lucky enough to catch him whilst he was in London,” Humberstone explained in a press release. “We went into the studio and wrote Superbloodmoon. It came pretty naturally as we had both been touring for what seemed like forever and wanted to write about the feelings that come with leaving your home and the people you love behind.

Holly Humberstone, d4vd - Superbloodmoon (Official Visualiser)

“I had the title for the song on my notes, and it just stemmed from there. We wrote about witnessing the same thing from opposite sides of the world and feeling lonely but connected through that experience at the same time. I love the song and I’m so grateful to d4vd for bringing it to life with me.”

D4vd added: “Holly and I met in London and wrote this song in just a few hours. It was really effortless and special. We both loved the idea of a super blood moon and two people witnessing the same thing no matter where they are in the world. We also got to perform it together at my show in London a couple months ago, which was the first time I’ve ever gotten to collab with someone onstage like that and it was really fun. I’m very grateful to Holly for having me on this song.”

“Superbloodmoon” will feature on Humberstone’s long-awaited debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, which is due for release on October 13. The new single follows the recent tracks “Antichrist” and “Room Service,” which both cemented her position as one of the UK’s most exciting young talents.

Following a summer of festival performances, including upcoming appearances at Reading & Leeds 2023, the star will embark on a short European tour in September. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Buy or stream “Superbloodmoon.” View Holly Humberstone’s European tour itinerary below.

Sep 19 – Paris, FR – La Bellevilloise

Sep 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg, Oude Zaal

Sep 21 – Berlin, DE – Gretchen