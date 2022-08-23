Hoobastank And Lit Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Alien Ant Farm

Hoobastank - Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Alt-rock icons Hoobastank have announced a co-headlining tour, “Tried-N-True,” alongside Lit, Aliens Ant Farm, and The Ataris vocalist Kristopher Roe.

The run will kick off in Nashville, Tennessee on October 14 and run through mid-November, stopping in cities throughout North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. VIP packages are also available, including the “Tried-N-True” VIP Meet & Greet Experience which includes a pre-show meet-up and photo opportunity with members of Hoobastank, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm, one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster, one VIP exclusive merchandise item, priority entry into the venue, and more.

A special presale courtesy of Blabbermouth will begin on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time. General on-sale will begin Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Last October, Island/UMe celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hoobastank’s sophomore studio album The Reason with a multi-format reissue that includes five bonus tracks. In addition to being released as a digital deluxe edition, The Reason also made its vinyl debut on both standard black and limited-edition white vinyl. Both vinyl editions includea bonus never before released acoustic version of the Southern California band’s biggest and most impactful hit with the album’s titular song.

The digital deluxe edition includes the bonus tracks “The Reason (Acoustic)” plus four long-unavailable B-sides: “Force Feed Me” (previously unreleased), “Connected” (from Halo 2 Original Soundtrack and New Music: Volume One), “Did You” (from the soundtrack Spider-Man 2 – Music From And Inspired By), and “Right Before Your Eyes” (from the Daredevil: The Album soundtrack).

Tried-N-True Tour Dates:

Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – SkyDeck

Oct. 15 – High Point, NC – Ziggy’s Outdoor

Oct. 16 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café *

Oct. 18 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo PAC

Oct. 20 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall

Oct. 22 – Sugar Hill, GA – City Event

Oct. 23 – Wilmington, NC – Surf’s Up

Oct. 26 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

Oct. 27 – Ocala, FL – Reilly Arts Center

Oct. 28 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch

Nov. 02 – Gollad, TX – Schroeder Hall

Nov. 03 – Cypress, TX – Frio Hill Country

Nov. 04 – New Braunfels, TX – Texas Ski Ranch

Nov. 05 – Carrollton, TX – Festival at The Switchyard +

Nov. 06 – Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre

Nov. 08 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

* No Alien Ant Farm

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit