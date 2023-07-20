Ice Spice Unveils Tracklist For ‘Like..? Deluxe EP’

Ice Spice - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ice Spice has announced a deluxe edition of her Like..? EP, which will feature 11 songs including four new ones: “Butterfly Ku,” “Deli,” “On The Radar (Bonus),” and “How High?” Check out Ice Spice’s official post here.

Last month, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj released their wildly-anticipated Barbie soundtrack collaboration “Barbie World,” reimagining the original “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, which arrived 25 years ago.

On the cut, both MCs show off why they’re too of the hottest rappers on the planet, with Nicki reestablishing herself as an all-time legend in her verse, and Spice confirming her status as next up. Listen to the track below.

Nicki Minaj kicks off the first verse, rapping, “Yellin’ out, we ain’t sellin’ out/ We got money, but we ain’t lendin’ out/ We got bars, but we ain’t bailin’ out/ In that pink Ferrari, we peelin’ out.”

Ice Spice handles verse number two, spitting, “Barbie ain’t nothin’ to play ’bout/ He wanna play in the playhouse/ The f__k they gon’ say now?/ I’m washin’ these bitches, I’m rubbin’ the stain out/ Like I’m ready to bend/ All the fake Barbies just wanna pretend.”

Back in February, Ice Spice and rising UK artist PinkPantheress each scored their first top 10 with their massive collaboration, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” The single, which was released on February 3, rose from No.15 to No.4 on the Billboard Global 200 dated February 25. The track is a remix of PinkPantheress’ original solo “Boy’s a Liar,” which was released in November.

That feat and the Nicki remix cap off a massive run for Ice Spice. At the end of January, she shared a music video for her hit single “In Ha Mood,” the opening cut from Like..?

Visit Ice Spice’s official website for more information.

Like..? EP (Deluxe Edition)

1. “How High?”

2. “Butterfly Ku”

3. “Deli”

4. “In Ha Mood”

5. “Princess Diana” Feat. Nicki Minaj

6. “Princess Diana”

7. “Gangsta Boo” Feat. Lil Tjay

8. “Actin A Smoochie”

9. “Bikini Bottom”

10. “Munch”

11. “On The Radar (Bonus)”