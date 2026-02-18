J. Cole Announces The Fall-Off Tour

Tour Art: Courtesy of Live Nation

J. Cole is ready to take The Fall-Off around the globe. The superstar emcee is supporting his new chart-topping album with an arena tour that will take him to more than 50 cities worldwide.

The Fall-Off Tour marks Cole’s first solo headline tour since 2021’s The Off-Season Tour and his first global outing since the 2017 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour. The tour kicks off July 11 in Cole’s home state of North Carolina at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. From there, he’ll make his way through markets including Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Sydney, Auckland, and more. The tour concludes Dec. 12 with Cole’s first visit to South Africa in a decade, a stadium show at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Fall-Off debuted atop the Billboard 200 this week, giving Cole his seventh No. 1 album. The project tallied 280,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the biggest debut for a rap or R&B album in nearly a year. The Fall-Off’s 80,000 in first-week vinyl sales also marked the biggest vinyl sales week for a rap or R&B album in a year.

J. Cole - Two Six (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Ticket sales for North American shows on The Fall-Off Tour begin Tuesday, Feb. 17 with an artist presale launching at 11 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general onsale beginning this Friday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. local time via thefalloff.com.

For Europe, the UK, and South Africa, artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. local time. More presales will follow throughout the week until the general onsale begins Friday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. local time at thefalloff.com.

The same arrangement holds for Australia and New Zealand: Artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. local time, followed by additional presales, then general onsale beginning Friday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. local time via thefalloff.com.

Mastercard cardholders have access to a special presale for Australian shows starting Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. local time. In New Zealand, eligible Westpac customers with a Westpac New Zealand Mastercard have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. local time, as well as access to exclusive preferred tickets from Friday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. local time. There’s also a 48-hour presale for Vodafone mobile customers in Australia kicking off Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. local time. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket for more info.

A variety of VIP packages and experiences will also be available. More information is available at vipnation.com.

Listen to J. Cole’s The Fall-Off here.