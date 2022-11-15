Jack Johnson Announces First UK Concert In Five Years

Jack Johnson - Photo: Scott Dudelson/WireImage for Kazoo Del Mar via ImageSPACE

Jack Johnson is returning to the UK for his first concert in five years.

The Hawaii-born, Californian-based singer-songwriter has already completed dates in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Brazil as part of his ‘Meet The Moonlight Tour’, and next he’ll play London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on June 21, 2023.

He said: “I am looking forward to returning to the UK to gather together and share songs. It’s exciting and heartwarming to be so welcomed in a beautiful city like London, which is on the opposite side of the globe from where I live.”

Released in June, Johnson’s eighth studio album, Meet The Moonlight, was produced by Lana Del Rey’s studio wizard Blake Mills, who Jack credits with helping to push himself outside of his comfort zone.

He said in a statement regarding his first LP since 2017’s All The Light Above It Too: “When Blake and I first got in touch we’d send each other playlists, and over time we realized we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it.

“After a while we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved.”

Earlier this year, the artist played a special performance on Earth Day (April 22), at the Kōkua Learning Farm – an educational and agricultural destination located in the heart of Haleʻiwa, Hawaii. The farm is part of the latest project of Johnson’s Kōkua Hawaii Foundation which is establishing agricultural, educational, and retail activities that promote local food, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship.

Pre-sale tickets for Jack Johnson’s Eventim Apollo concert are available Wednesday, 16 November at 9am. General tickets are on sale Friday, 18 November at 9am via premier.ticketek.co.uk.

Listen to the best of Jack Johnson on Apple Music and Spotify.