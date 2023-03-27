James Taylor, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, And More Set For Summerfest

James Taylor - Photo: Brian Rasic/WireImage

James Taylor, Brett Young, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Mitchell Tenpenny, and more are among the lineup for Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2023 presented by American Family Insurance, set to take place over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Shop the best of James Taylor’s discography on vinyl and more.

Over 100 artists are set to perform during the festival’s 55th anniversary, including Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, Santa Fe Klan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Japanese Breakfast, Yellowcard, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” says Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now at Summerfest’s official website, with single day general admission starting at $26. In celebration of the 55th anniversary, the UScellular Power Pass is available for $55 and includes admission for all nine days of the festival, and is available now through Wednesday, March 29.

Last week, James Taylor’s official YouTube channel shared restored footage of his performance of “Sweet Baby James” on an In Concert show first broadcast by BBC Two on November 16, 1970. The 30-minute program was the first of two such shows by the esteemed singer-songwriter in the early days of his success. A year later to the week, on November 13, 1971, he was featured again in a new performance, this time in a 45-minute edit.

Taylor also recently announced three new shows at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA on September 7, 8, and 10, with more shows for the fall due to be confirmed soon. He and his All-Star Band begin their summer itinerary on May 25, the first of two nights at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA.

Visit Summerfest’s official website for more information.