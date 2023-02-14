Yellowcard Celebrates 20 Years Of ‘Ocean Avenue’ With New Tour

Yellowcard - Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImag

Still riding high from the overwhelming success of their headlining slot at Riot Fest in Chicago in September 2022, Yellowcard has decided to keep the excitement rolling with the announcement of more shows in 2023.

Celebrating 20 years of their breakthrough album Ocean Avenue which was released July 2003, Ryan Key (vocals, guitars), Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar) and Josh Portman (bass) will be embarking on a North American tour, produced by Live Nation, kicking off July 5 in Baltimore, Maryland and circling the continent until August 8 where they wind down in Denver, CO. Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin, and This Wild Life support. Emo Night Brooklyn will also be opening the show with a special DJ set in select cities.

Tickets starting at $29.50 and VIP packages will be available beginning with an Artist presale on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before general on sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” says Ryan Key. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

Certified double Platinum in the US by the RIAA, Gold in Canada, and Silver in the UK, Ocean Avenue solidified Yellowcard’s indelible mark on the music world. The undying esteem that the album owns has not diminished in the twenty years since its release.

Visit Yellowcard’s Ticketmaster page for more information.

Yellowcard Tour Dates:

Jul 05 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^*

Jul 06 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Jul 08 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

Jul 09 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

Jul 11 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

Jul 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^*

Jul 13 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

Jul 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^*

Jul 16 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

Jul 18 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

Jul 20 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

Jul 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^*+

Jul 23 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center ^*+

Jul 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall ^*

Jul 27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

Jul 29 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

Jul 30 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater ^#+

Aug 01 San Diego, CA Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#

Aug 02 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

Aug 04 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^#

Aug 06 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #+

Aug 08 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

^ Mayday Parade

* Story of the Year

# Anberlin

+ Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life