James Taylor Announces Livestream Of 2007 One Man Band Concert

James Taylor - Photo: Brian Rasic/WireImage

James Taylor took to Twitter today to announce that a livestream of his 2007 one man band concert will be available beginning this evening at 7:30 PM EST.

Taylor wrote, “Put down the turkey and join us TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET for a livestream of the entire 2007 One Man Band concert! Don’t forget to click Notify Me on the YouTube video to get a reminder when the premiere is about to start.”

James Taylor - Full Show (One Man Band, July 2007)

