James Taylor Announces Livestream Of 2007 One Man Band Concert
The show airs tonight, November 23, at 7:30 PM EST.
James Taylor took to Twitter today to announce that a livestream of his 2007 one man band concert will be available beginning this evening at 7:30 PM EST.
Taylor wrote, “Put down the turkey and join us TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET for a livestream of the entire 2007 One Man Band concert! Don’t forget to click Notify Me on the YouTube video to get a reminder when the premiere is about to start.”
Earlier this month, Taylor shared an infectious live version from 2018 of “(I’m A) Road Runner,” the Motown gem written by Holland Dozier Holland that was first made a hit by Jr. Walker & the All Stars.
The performance was taken from Taylor’s concert at at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on May 16, 2018. It features the venerated singer-songwriter on harmonica, in place of Walker’s saxophone on the first hit version. JT and his band returned to the venue in June this year on his summer tour.
Taylor recorded “(I’m A) Road Runner” for his 2018 album Covers, on which he also remade another Motown favorite, the Temptations’ “It’s Growing.” He has sometimes performed the song on tour before, notably in 1976.
Among myriad covers of “Road Runner,” it was cut in 1967 by King Curtis, in 1973 by the post-Peter Green, pre-Buckingham and Nicks line-up of Fleetwood Mac, with lead vocals by Dave Walker, and in 1976 by Steppenwolf, for the album Skullduggery. Peter Framptonincluded a version on his 1977 album I’m In You and Paul Weller’s live reading of it, recorded at the Royal Albert Hall and featuring Johnny Marr as guest guitarist, was on the deluxe edition of his 2015 album Saturns Pattern. Then Deep Purple chose the song for their 2021 covers album Turning To Crime.
