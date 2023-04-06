James Taylor Contributes Lot To Children’s Centre Fundraiser In Home State

James Taylor - Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor

James Taylor has contributed a lot to the current auction to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the St. Paul’s Children’s Centre in Stockbridge, in his home state of Massachusetts.

The highest bidder will secure four quality box seats to the July 4 concert by Taylor and his All-Star Band at Tanglewood. This traditional engagement for the storied singer-songwriter will include fireworks following the performance. The tickets will be accompanied by a signed copy of the sheet music for his classic song “Sweet Baby James” and a signed copy of his exclusively sold pop-up book depicting the lyrics.

The choice of song is highly appropriate as it mentions the very town where the Children’s Centre is based, in the lyric “Now, the first of December was covered with snow/So was the turnpike from Stockbridge to Boston.” That road, now I-90, separates the two locations by some 130 miles.

Participants in this lot in the auction, valid for four people, must be at least five years old; other conditions state that the winning bid does not include a “meet and greet” or a certificate of authenticity. The sheet music and book, which will be shipped to the winner, are autographed by Taylor.

Five new shows for this summer have been added to Taylor’s itinerary with his band. Their schedule begins with the first of two nights at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA on May 25. The new dates are in Bridgeport, CT on August 29; two at MGM Hall at Fenway Boston on August 31 and September 1; Wantagh, NY (3); and Holmdel, NJ (4). Tickets for all five shows go on general sale tomorrow (7) at 10am EDT. After the new dates, the tour is currently scheduled to end with three nights at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, on September 7, 8, and 10.

