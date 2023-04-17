Jay-Z Unveils New ‘Empire State Of Mind’ Remix Featuring Gil-Scott Heron Sample

Jay-Z - Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During Jay-Z’s first show in four years at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris to celebrate the opening of a Basquiat x Warhol exhibition, the superstar MC dropped a new version of “Empire State of Mind” featuring a sample of Gil Scott-Heron’s “New York Is Killing Me.” Today, April 17, he’s released that remix under the name “NEW YORK (CONCEPT DE PARIS).” Listen to the song below.

It’s been an exciting era for Jay-Z. When he received three 2022 Grammy nods, he became the most-nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 83. He had previously been tied with producer/composer Quincy Jones at 80.

NEW YORK (CONCEPT DE PARIS)

Jay-Z made his Grammy debut in 1999 with three nominations, two from his now seminal Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life album and one for his collaboration with Jermaine Dupri, “Money Ain’t a Thang.” He won won but did not attend the awards, later saying he “boycotted” them because fellow New Yorker DMX had not been nominated despite racking up two No.1 albums in a year. Jay-Z been nominated in 18 of the 22 Grammy years since then.

Shortly before receiving the nominations, Jay-Z started an Instagram account and used it to promote the new Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, which he produced. He deleted the page shortly after it surfaced.

Hova was also included on the soundtrack. He recorded “King Kong Riddim,” a standout song from the soundtrack to The Harder They Fall featuring Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and British drill-grime star Backroad Gee.

The soundtrack to The Harder They Fall was produced and co-written by Jeymes Samuel, who wrote and directed the film. The OST also features “Guns Go Bang,” which features Kid Cudi.

The title track features Koffee, and Hill and Fatoumata Diawara collaborate on “Black Woman,” which Hill co-produced with Jeymes Samuel. It also features Seal, CeeLo Green, and more artists.

