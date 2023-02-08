John Legend Shares ‘Legend (Solo Piano Version)’

John Legend, ‘LEGEND (Solo Piano Version)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) via Republic Records.

Featuring solo versions of select hits from his 2022 self-titled album including “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman,” and “One Last Dance,” the new project also includes stunning renditions of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and Sade’s “By Your Side.”

To celebrate its release, Legend will perform selections from the new album and many more of his greatest hits at two special solo shows at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on February 13 and February 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new album features Legend singing alongside his beautiful piano melodies, an intimate reimagining of the R&B/pop-leaning originals featured on his eighth studio album LEGEND, released via Republic Records on September 9, 2022. Executive produced by Legend and prolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, et al), the vibrant double album features collaborations with artists including JID (“Dope”), Saweetie (“All She Wanna Do”), Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Ledisi, Amber Mark, Free Nationals, Rapsody, and Jada Kingdom, among others. LEGEND debuted at No.10 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, marking Legend’s fifth consecutive top 10 album on the list.

Legend also recently announced the launch of his unisex skincare brand Loved01, formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin. With accessibility at its core, the brand’s mission is to democratize skincare with affordably-priced products available at mass retail.

In November, Apple Music returned with From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. One exclusive gift arrived via John Legend, as he shared piano-driven versions of some of his favorite songs from his 2022 album LEGEND.

“The songs are about love,” John Legend tells Apple Music. “They’re songs about expressing yourself and being inspired and telling your authentic truth when it comes to who you are and how you feel about the people you love. I really thought about each song and what songs I could do cool versions of on piano,” Legend says. “Some of them, I would want to stick closer to the original vibe and energy of the original recording. But some of them, I thought it’d be fun to do a really fresh take on it. I wanted to record them in a way that was more intimate so that people could really feel and listen to every lyric.”

Buy or stream LEGEND (Solo Piano Version).

LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) Tracklist:

1. Honey (Piano Version)

2. Nervous (Piano Version)

3. All She Wanna Do (Piano Version)

4. Strawberry Blush (Piano Version)

5. Rounds (Piano Version)

6. Splash (Piano Version)

7. By Your Side

8. Wonder Woman (Piano Version)

9. Speak in Tongues (Piano Version)

10. I Don’t Love You Like I Used To (Piano Version)

11. One Last Dance (Piano Version)

12. Bridge over Troubled Water