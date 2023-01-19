John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie, And More Set For MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute

John Legend - Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Recording Academy has announced the performers for the 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson on February 3, 2023, two days before the Grammy Awards telecast.

Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Lalah Hathaway, the Isley Brothers, John Legend, Michael McDonald, PJ Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, the Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Dionne Warwick, Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle, Sebastián Yatra, Jimmie Allen, Chloe x Halle, Valerie Simpson, Four Tops, and Rita Wilson will perform.

This year’s tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and includes a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Performers will pay tribute to the individual musical legacies created by Mr. Gordy and Mr. Robinson as well as the music they created together during their decades-long friendship.

“We’re bringing together such a unique lineup of artists not only to pay tribute to Mr. Gordy, Mr. Robinson, and Motown, but also to raise awareness of the critical health and social service needs within the music community,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “The funds raised from Persons of the Year will allow MusiCares to continue to provide vital services throughout the year to the music community and continue to serve those who make the songs and events we all love possible.”

Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” says Berry Gordy, founder of Motown. “I’m so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I’m honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue,” added Smokey Robinson.

Visit MusiCares’ official website for more information.