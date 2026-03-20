Watch a New Trailer for John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Power to the People’

Photo: Michael Negrin © Yoko Ono Lennon, Courtesy of Universal Music

A new trailer for Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC has landed. The newly-restored concert film captures what are widely considered the only full-length shows John Lennon performed after leaving The Beatles, the One to One benefit concerts in New York City. As part of the new restoration, the film will also screen in select cinemas around the world beginning on April 29.

The film documents two sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 1972, performed by Lennon, Yoko Ono and her Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory. The larger concert roster also included special guests like Stevie Wonder, Sha Na Na, and Melanie Safka-Schekeryk. The film features performances of some of Lennon’s most beloved songs, including “Imagine,” “Instant Karma!,” and “Give Peace a Chance.” Yoko Ono also brings some of her classics to the stage, like ”Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking for a Hand in the Snow),” “Open Your Box,” “Sisters O Sisters,” and “Born In A Prison.”

The shows drew a combined audience of 40,000 and raised over $1.5 million for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities—a sum equivalent to roughly $11.5 million in 2026. The restoration has been twenty years in the making, with every frame cleaned by hand before being re-edited and remixed by a team led by the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE: John & Yoko/POB w Elephant's Memory + Special Guests, Live in NYC (2' Trailer)

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Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC follows the October 2025 release of a box set of the same name. The nine-disc collection paired live recordings from the Madison Square Garden shows with a remastered version of their 1972 album Some Time in New York City.

Shop John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.