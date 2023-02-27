Jon Pardi Goes Down Mexico Way For ‘Your Heart Or Mine’ Music Video

Jon Pardi video still - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Jon Pardi has shared the official music video for his current single “Your Heart Or Mine.” The track was written by the CMA and ACM Award-winning star’s co-producer Bart Butler with Justin Ebach and John Pierce.

The clip was filmed in the colonial-era city of San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, and directed by Carlos Ruiz. It also features former Miss World Peru, Paula Montes. The song itself, which has more than 50 million streams to date, comes from Pardi’s fourth studio album Mr. Saturday Night, released last September.

“Your Heart Or Mine” follows his latest Billboard Country Airplay No.1 and Hot Country Songs Top 5 hit “Last Night Lonely,” from the same album. The current single stands at No.36 in its 21st week on the airplay chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Pardi - Your Heart Or Mine (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“It was a fun adventure filming this video in the city of San Miguel de Allende,” says Pardi of the vivid video. “The town is full of color and life, and I think the video really captures that.” On social media, he added: “We went down to Mexico to film it and it turned out pretty cinematic.”

In Taste of Country’s review of “Your Heart Or Mine,” Billy Dukes wrote that it was “a throwback to his own catalog. If you’re getting major ‘California Sunrise’-era vibes, you’re not alone…[the song] rides along a marching arrangement that emphasizes the downbeat. His forceful vocal delivery and sharp fiddle fills define this pseudo-rocker.”

Pardi joined Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month. His own tour begins on March 8 in Houston, with dates through the spring and summer. In October, over the weekend of the 14th and 15th, he will play the Golden Sky Festival in Sacramento, CA with fellow country figureheads such as Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd, Jordan Davis, Ingrid Andress, Eric Church, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, and many others.

Buy or stream Jon Pardi’s Mr. Saturday Night album.