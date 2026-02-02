Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny Win Big At 2026 Grammys

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Recrods

Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny were the big winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Other top winners include Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, SZA, and the rock band Turnstile. The 68th annual Grammys took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Lamar received the most nominations (nine) and went home with five awards. His album GNX won Best Rap Album while “Luther” with SZA won Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year. Meanwhile, “Tv Off ( featuring Lefty Gunplay)” won Best Rap Song. Lamar also appeared on the Best Rap Performance winning song “Chains & Whips,” by Clipse featuring Lamar and Pharrell Williams. Last year, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” swept the Grammys.

Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS won Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album while his song “EoO” was dubbed the Best Global Music Performance.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Song of the Year for “Wildflower,” becoming the first artists to win the award three times.

Olivia Dean won Best New Artist. Her fellow nominee in the category, Leon Thomas, took home two awards, Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie” and Best R&B Album for MUTT. Lady Gaga won Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem, while “Abracadabra” received an award for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Lola Young’s “Messy” won Best Pop Solo Performance, beating previous winners Sabrina Carpenter and Gaga. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s take on Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters was nominated in that category and lost, but it did win Best Song Written for Visual Media.

There were many first-time winners. The Cure’s song “Alone” won Best Alternative Music Performance and Songs of a Lost World won Best Alternative Music Album. Turnstile won Best Metal Performance for “Birds” and Best Rock Album for Never Enough. Jelly Roll won three Grammys, including Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken. Yungblud was honored with Best Rock Performance for his live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning).”

Zach Top has won the inaugural award for Best Traditional Country Album for Ain’t in It for My Health, while Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia won the first Best Album Cover award. Doechii’s “Anxiety” won Best Music Video.

Samara Joy, who won Best New Artist in 2023, won Best Jazz Vocal Album for Portrait, while Jon Batiste’s Big Money won Best Americana Album. The 2024 documentary Music by John Williams won Best Music Film, while Pino Palladino and Blake Mills’ collaboration That Wasn’t a Dream won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The in memoriam segment honored The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Ozzy Osbourne, D’Angelo, and Roberta Flack. Post Malone led members of Guns n’ Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers in a tribute to Osbourne.

Lauryn Hill returned to the Grammys stage for the first time since 1999. She began by duetting with D’Angelo’s vocals over their song “Nothing Even Matters,” which was followed by Lucky Daye’s rendition of “Brown Sugar.” Raphael Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton did a rendition of “Lady” next, with Leon Thomas performing “Devil’s Pie.” The last stretch featured Bilal doing “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and Jon Batiste closing with “Africa.”

Hill and Batiste then transitioned into honoring Flack with a rendition of “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Thomas then joined Batiste on “Compared to What.” Lalah Hathaway and October London did “Closer I Get to You,” and then John Legend and Chaka Khan teamed up for “Where Is the Love.” Hill put her own spin on Flack’s “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” a track D’Angelo also covered. The final song found Hill reuniting with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean, who emerged from the audience for Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

